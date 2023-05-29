PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of attacking a pizza delivery driver is out of jail, officials said Monday.

A Marco’s Pizza delivery driver was allegedly followed by a large white truck to the store where he worked. The man in the passenger side of the truck then choked the driver out and tossed him to the ground.

That man, Dustin McDowell was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence, Panama City Beach police wrote in a news release.

McDowell had his first appearance in front of a judge on Sunday. He was ordered held on a total bond of $100,000. However, jail officials say he has paid that bond and was released.

The victim, Dakota Cain Orme, 22, was taken to the hospital. Orme is reported to have severe injuries.