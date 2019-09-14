Suspect in Canadian military member murder appears in court

A Tallahassee man facing murder charges for allegedly killing a member of the Canadian military who was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base appeared in court for the first time Friday.

Justin Timmons is accused of beating Master Corporal Martin Brayman to death early Sunday morning.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Timmons was among a group of people who visited Brayman at his house. During the night Timmons and his group were asked to leave. They left and then came back.

When they returned Brayman went outside to speak to the group and while speaking to one of the individuals, Timmons reportedly attacked him, deputies said.

Deputies say Brayman had broken bones in his face and a fractured skull.

He died from his injuries on Monday night.

During his appearance on Friday Timmons was ordered held without bond until his trial.