PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., (WMBB) — The man accused of running over and killing a 4-year-old in a parking lot was issued a bond Tuesday — but he may not be leaving jail anytime soon.

Judge Shonna Gay ordered a $1.5 million bond for Kenneth Martinez. Martinez, 61, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Panama City Beach Police said Martinez ran over the child on March 30 while she was shopping with her family at the Breakfast Point Marketplace. He then drove away from the scene, police said.

The young girl was on vacation with her family from Tennessee.

As of Wednesday morning, Martinez has not made bail and is still in the Bay County Jail.