Suspect caught in Panama City armed robbery at coin laundry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said Wednesday that they had nabbed the man who threatened a clerk with a gun and robbed the Fresh Scent Coin Laundry.

The incident happened early Monday morning.

The investigation led police to a possible suspect and on Tuesday detectives and members of the PCPD Street Crimes Unit approached a man standing next to a vehicle on Mulberry Avenue. After smelling marijuana on the man the detectives obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and residence.

“During the execution of those warrants, detectives found U.S. currency in $1 and $5 denominations and a firearm, clothing, and shoes matching those observed in video evidence the suspect had while committing the crime,” officials wrote in a news release.

Brian Edmonis, 33, is now charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery.

