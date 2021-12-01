Suspect caught in Panama City armed robbery at coin laundry

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brian Edmonis

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said Wednesday that they had nabbed the man who threatened a clerk with a gun and robbed the Fresh Scent Coin Laundry.

The incident happened early Monday morning.

The investigation led police to a possible suspect and on Tuesday detectives and members of the PCPD Street Crimes Unit approached a man standing next to a vehicle on Mulberry Avenue. After smelling marijuana on the man the detectives obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and residence.

“During the execution of those warrants, detectives found U.S. currency in $1 and $5 denominations and a firearm, clothing, and shoes matching those observed in video evidence the suspect had while committing the crime,” officials wrote in a news release.

Brian Edmonis, 33, is now charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery.

During the execution of those warrants, detectives found U.S. currency in $1 and $5
denominations and a firearm, clothing, and shoes matching those observed in video evidence the
suspect had while committing the crime.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Family and teachers remember Enterprise student, who was fatally shot, as 'promising young man'

News 13 This Morning world aid day

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/1/21

New tree grant for Panama City

A local restaurant gives back to three Bay County charities

Blountstown man sets sail to Texas in remembrance of his son

More Local News

Don't Miss