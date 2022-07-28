PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Surfside Middle School received a check for $50,000 from the St. Joe Community Foundation.

The money will go to buy a new theater and stage equipment for the schools performing arts programs.

Currently, the students use a temporary stage. The grant will help them add lights and a new soundboard.

“Incorporating better light systems, better sound systems to give the kids a true sense of what it’s like to be in a performance or production,” Surfside Middle School Principal Matt Pitts said. “Something that really we have never had before.”

Half of the student body is in the music production program. Pitts said the new equipment will begin to arrive after the first of the year and be in use by the fall of 2023.