Surfside locked down after threat

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Surfside Middle School is locked down after a report of a gun on campus.

“All students are safe but a few minutes ago, the Panama City Beach Police Department received a report from someone that there was a weapon on our campus,” District officials wrote in a news release. “Beach police arrived immediately and we went into lockdown.”

Officials added that the campus was searched and a weapon was not found.

As of 2:30 p.m. officers continue to search the perimeter.

“We are not able to check students out while in a lock down and please understand we may not be able to answer the phone at this time due to a high volume of calls,” officials wrote. “Again, all students are safe and there are many law enforcement officers on our campus at this time to follow up on the report received from someone not on our campus.”