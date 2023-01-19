EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Friends of Franklin County Libraries officials believe they have the perfect recipe for a fundraiser.

Homemade soups and bread are the main attractions at their annual ‘Souper Celebration.’

Several local restaurants and community members are donating their favorite recipes.

Lobster bisque and tortilla soup are two of many soups on the menu this Saturday at the Eastpoint library.

There will also be a special fill-the-bag opportunity. Attendees can purchase a bag for $15 and stuff it with as many books as they can fit.

The local ‘Ukulilies’ group will be performing live music during the event. A quilt made by a local quilter and several baked goods are also up for grabs.

Library President Brenda Humphrey said this fundraiser is crucial to the libraries at Eastpoint and Carrabelle.

“The Friends of the Library support library programs at both of our branches and we give scholarships each year,” Humphrey said. “But more importantly than that, we maintain the Eastpoint building and grounds and so that takes a good bit of funds each year to manage that.”

Humphrey said the event gets bigger every year. She suggests showing up early for the best pick of all there is to offer.

The fundraiser begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 this Saturday.

If you can’t attend this one, there will be another “Souper Celebration” on February 18th at the Carabelle library in Franklin County.