Supervisor of Elections officials looking for poll workers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Even though the next election is months away, the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office is looking to hire poll workers for the upcoming elections.

Those interested must be at least 18 years of age and a registered voter in the county.

If hired, the individuals will have to go through brief training before being able to work inside a polling place.

Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, says they are wanting to start training in mid July.

If you’re interested, call 850-784-6101 or email PEO@bayvotes.org.