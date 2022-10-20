Superior mirage of Shell Island Thursday morning.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you woke up on this chilly morning and stared across St. Andrews Bay, You might have noticed the shoreline looking a little weird.

When conditions are just right, like the past two mornings, you can see what’s called a “superior mirage.” It makes Shell Island look like it’s floating!

An inversion in the atmosphere pushes cold air under warm air, instead of the usual setup, where warmer air lies at the surface.

When you are standing on the beach at eye-level with a boat, or in this case barrier islands, the light from the islands refracts downward, making it appear like it’s floating above the water, instead of on top.