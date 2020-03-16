Super Voting Sites open for 2020 Preference Primary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Registered voters in the Panhandle have the chance to participate in the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary at 13 different Super Voting Sites.

The sites will be open Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

According to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office, sites include:

• Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Lane, Panama City Beach

• Frank Nelson Bldg., 4201 W. 22nd Street, Panama City

• Robert’s Hall 831 Florida, Ave, Lynn Haven

• Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231, Panama City

• Parkway Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

• Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street, Panama City

• Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9th Court, Panama City

• LaQuinta Inn, 7115 Coastal Palms Blvd, Panama City Beach

• Woodstock Church, 17495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach

• Sand Hills Fire Station, 13010 Hwy 77, Southport

• Youngstown Fire Station, 11771 Hwy 231, Youngstown

• Fountain Fire Station, 17822 Center Dr, Fountain

• Mexico Beach City Hall, 201 Paradise Path, Mexico Beach

Voters must be registered in either the Democratic or Republican Party to vote in the primary.