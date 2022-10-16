VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22.

The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze.

There will be some add-ons you can purchase too like the kid’s craft area and sunflower face tattoos.

Sunflowers will also be available for purchase at the event.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs to sit and enjoy the live music on the lawn.

To buy a ticket, click here.