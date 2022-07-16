PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — The weather in the region will switch to a more seasonal setting over the next couple of days.

The weekend’s rain chances are set to stay at about 40-50%, with little change expected through the rest of next week.

Temperatures stay mostly seasonal too, with coastal and inland areas expecting readings in the upper 80s and lower 90s during that afternoon.

A slightly warmer and wetter trend is suspected during the second half of the work week, with Friday being the potentially wettest day. However, rain chances boost only to 60%, and the increase in moisture may not be noticed by many.

There is currently no tropical activity in the Atlantic, with dust and high wind shear likely to inhibit the formation of any strong system through the rest of July. Updates to come as needed.