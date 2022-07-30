PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Live music fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Summerfest showcases all types of bands, from rock and hip-hop to punk and metal.

27 acts from all over the U.S., including several local bands, are playing on two stages Saturday, July 30th at Mosey’s on Grace Avenue.

Once one band finishes, another will begin on the opposite stage. Door open at 10:30 a.m. and the music doesn’t end until around midnight.

Stephen Washburn is co-promoting the event with Reality Check Booking. They say Summerfest is about community and the passion of playing music.

“We started 11 years ago when I was in high school and we haven’t done it every year, but we’ve done it periodically every few years,” Washburn said. “This will be the 5th or 6th time we’ve done it and I think it’s going to be better now than it ever has been. It’s always been fun, but this year is going to be amazing.”

One of the show’s highlights will be the reunion of the band Fero Lux.

Tickets are $20 at the door.