Summer concert series gets canceled

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Bay County, the Panama City Beach City Council voted to officially cancel the Summer Concert Series that was scheduled to take place at Aaron Bessant Park.

Back in June, the PCB Government made the choice to postpone the series, after seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

The concert series normally takes place at the Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater and was set to begin on June 6, but then were postponed to July. Now, concert-goers will have to wait some more for the series.

Some of the bands set to play were The New Respects, Good Enough For Good Times, The Lee Boys, Sound Arcade and more.