Stuff The Bus aims to collect thousands of items for kids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s that time again to Stuff The Bus at the Panama City Square Shopping Center with Skip Bondur.

Bondur will sit on top of a school bus in the area, December 8-18, collecting toys, food and shoes for children in Bay County.

Bondur and Stuff the Bus aim to bring in 10,000 toys, 1,000 pairs of shoes and 10,000 pounds of food for the community.

Stuff The Bus has impacted children during the holidays in Bay County for eight years.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more.

Find Stuff The Bus online for more information about how you can donate.