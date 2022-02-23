PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A research and marketing agency is calling Florida one of the best places to live in the country.

Top Agency said the state ranked ninth in “8 key indicators of satisfaction and happiness — Affordability, Education, Safety, Economy, Job Opportunity, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Quality of Life.”

“Not all states are cut from the same cloth. Some excel in education, while others may be better at infrastructure,” they wrote. “Since the Covid-19 hit, questions such as which state has the best healthcare system have been a hot topic of debate, but which are the most well-rounded? which come out on top as the best places to live in the U.S.? which ones are the worst?”

Individual scores for Florida ranged from fourth in quality of life to 29th in affordability, and 40th in education.

“Florida ranked as one of the best states to live in with 61.41 points as it ranked in the top half of the rankings in almost every indicator, despite having one of the lowest scores in Education,” the agency wrote in a news release.

The agency ranked Wyoming as the best state to live and Louisiana as the worst. Our neighbors in Georgia came in 35th and Alabama came in 46th.

You can find the full list and more about the study here.