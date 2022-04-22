PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Emergency care for kids just got a big boost in Panama City Beach.

Studer Family Children’s Hospital opened a Pediatric Emergency Department at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City Beach.

Expanding their services will be more convenient for families living or vacationing at the beach.

It will also improve and expand pediatric care in the area.

“We noticed a growing community, like we said before 3,000 kids are already being treated here. We wanted to make sure the same experience, the same quality of care was being delivered here at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay,” Studer Family Children’s Hospital Pensacola President Will Condon said.

Condon said the collaboration is to bring the expertise of Studer’s Family Children’s Hospital to their care team in Panama City Beach.

“The collaboration with Studer really brings a resource availability and an enhancement to the delivery of care standardized pediatric protocols and training for our providers and associates that adds an element of quality,” Ascension Sacred Heart Bay President Robin Godwin said.

Godwin said the facility has three specialized treatment rooms, colorful murals on the wall, and iPads in the rooms for patients and their families to create a less stressful environment for patients.



“The care and the assessment of how you deliver that care to a pediatric patient is very different and specialized in how you provide care for an adult. So that is the tremendous value of learning those nuances and having those protocols that are specific to that pediatric population,” Godwin said.

The new pediatric emergency department officially opened on Friday and they will have a specialized team of doctors and nurses.

Studer Family Care Hospital officials said they want to continue growing regionally so that families don’t have to travel far to get quality pediatric care.