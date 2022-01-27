PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 130 local middle school students gathered at Gulf Coast State College for a practice-run competition.

An unofficial regional practice round for the MATHCOUNTS competition was held Thursday afternoon.

MATHCOUNTS is a nationwide competition at regional, state, and national levels.

Last year due to the pandemic the regional competition had to be held virtually, but this year an in-person unofficial practice competition was allowed for permitted regions.

“Since they haven’t been back in person in two years I just hope they got so much fun out of it and a learning experience especially for the 6th graders, to know what to expect next year. Just get to spend time with their friends from other schools and I really hope they enjoyed today,” MATHCOUNTS coordinator Jennifer Aldridge said.

The official competition will be held virtually on February 17.