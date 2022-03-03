PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a packed house at Gulf Coast State College for the third annual Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Awards Ceremony on Thursday evening.

Numerous Bay District School students were awarded in 13 different categories for their innovative and unique inventions, in both junior and senior divisions.

“Look at the prototype, see what’s gone wrong and how they can improve it. The redesign is usually more important than the initial idea, it’s going through the process, challenging themselves and seeing if they can help improve the world with an invention that hopefully someday can go to market,” Bay District Schools Science Instructional Specialist Jill Hansen said.

Select students then will participate in the National Innovator Challenge, which will be held virtually in June.