Students hope to make PCB safer with Sky-Bridge

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Beach Elementary students are hoping to make a good grade as well as make Panama City Beach safer.

Jason Burt (5th grade), Jeremiah Neves (4th grade), Allie York (4th grade), and Harper Harris (4th grade) presented their plan to the City Council Thursday night.

In part of a project in Lego League, the students had to come up with a project that would benefit the community.

The students say they wanted to build a sky bridge after many pedestrians, cyclists and golf carts were getting hit by cars on Panama City Beach Parkway.

“We were going to do a tunnel but then we thought of a bridge because it could be for pedestrians and golf carts and bikes and tourists could view all of Pier Park,” Harris said.

York says they hope their plan could help keep people safer.

The students are working with Panama City Beach Police to gather more statistics and will then present their plan at a competition in January.

