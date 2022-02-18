LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Mowat Middle School students participated in a Walk-A-Thon to honor the memory of their classmate, 6th grader Anna Eldridge on Friday afternoon.

Anna was killed in a car accident in early November and Friday would have been her 12th birthday.

Mowat students pledged $1 or more to walk 12 laps in her memory. They sang happy birthday, then released balloons before the walk began.

Anna was known for her love for animals, so all of the proceeds will go to the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

“She was passionate about animals and today would’ve been her 12th birthday. So we wanted to honor her memory and raise money. As a school, we certainly have not forgotten her, and it’s just as important that we don’t forget and we do what we can to memorialize her honor,” 7th-grade Teacher Courtney Buchanan said.

The students raised about 12-hundred dollars.

B&L Utility Services and Xtreme Land Clearing matched the amount, so the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter will receive about $3600.