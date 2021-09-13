Students evacuated after ‘phone threat’ at Arnold High School

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Arnold High School students were evacuated Monday afternoon after someone called in a “threat” to the school.

School officials said no one was injured in the incident and that they modified their dismissal process because of the evacuation.

“We appreciate the swift response of our law enforcement partners, the amazing cooperation of our students and the dedication of our faculty and staff,” school officials wrote in a news release. “We practice for situations just like this and today our plan was executed flawlessly thanks to the hard work of every member of our team and every student in our school. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s understanding and support as we work through this event and get all of our students home as quickly and safely as possible.”