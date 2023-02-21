SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One student was transported to a local medical center after a school bus crash in Santa Rosa County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on U.S. Hwy. 98, westbound just east of Ramblewood Drive. A school bus was traveling west on Hwy. 98 within the construction zone located east of Ramblewood Drive, to the bus’s front.

“An SUV was stopped for traffic westbound on U.S. Hwy. 98, within the construction zone,” FHP said in the release. “The school bus failed to stop or slow in time for the SUV. Subsequently, the bus collided with the SUV’s rear resulting in minor damage.”

FHP said the bus was occupied by 35 students at the time of the collision, with one student being transported to Gulf Breeze Medical Center with minor injuries.