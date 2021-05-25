Student ‘accidentally’ pepper-sprayed at Rutherford High School

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A high school student is facing an investigation and disciplinary action after another student was sprayed by a chemical agent on campus, Bay District officials confirmed Tuesday.

“Earlier today, a student at an area high school was accidentally sprayed by a chemical propellant thought to be ‘pepper spray,’ district officials said in a statement. “According to the principal, one student brought the pepper spray to school and was showing it to another student who then accidentally discharged it.”

They added that the investigation is ongoing and appropriate disciplinary measures are pending.

“The student who was sprayed was evaluated and cleared by medical personnel at the school,” officials wrote. “We continue to ask all parents to ensure their students are not bringing weapons of any sort, or chemical propellants which are also prohibited, to school as student safety is our number one priority.”

