PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Comic book fans and collectors of all ages are in for a treat Saturday. It’s the 20th annual ‘Free Comic Book Day’.

There will be comics for young readers, teens and adults at Comic Emporium, Arena Comics and at the Bay County Public Library.

The comic shops will have comics available on a first come first serve basis. The library will have blind bags containing several age-appropriate comics.

“There’s all kinds of offerings that are well beyond what was originally offered,” Arena Comics Owner James Finlayson said. “The range of books that you have to choose from, from different creators is amazing compared to what you originally started with.”