JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads High School graduate who shot and killed 18-year-old Blake Cain in 2020, has been found guilty on all 13 charges.

23-year-old Steven Mantecon is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and 10 counts of aggravated assault.

Over the last few days, jurors listened as 12 victims and witnesses gave their testimony.

One witness said he saw victim Blake Cain surrender his gun before getting shot to death at Porter Park on August 8, 2020.

But when Mantecon went on the stand Friday, he said he was acting in self-defense that night.

“He was standing in front of his vehicle and when he had asked me if I’m going to shoot and I said no and I asked him why and he said because then I’m going to shoot and he pulled a gun out and he held it up and then he started bringing it down,” Mantecon said.

Cain was allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend who is also Steven Mantecon’s sister.

After a heated phone call between Mantecon and Cain, Mantecon said the two decided to meet up to fight at the park.

“Well I’d shown up there to fight,” Mantecon said. “But then I saw all the vehicles there and you know, I figured him and his buddies were going to try and jump me.”

So Mantecon said he left the park.

But his sister, Amelia, called him later and said Cain wanted Mantecon to go back. She said Blake told her it would just be the two fighting.

“The second time, where do you park,” the defense attorney asked Mantecon to which he replied, “I park in the same location.” “And how far from the fence are you,” said the defense attorney, “Three feet maybe,” said Mantecon.

Mantecon claims he was too close to the fence to just drive off when Cain allegedly pointed a pistol at him.

Instead, Mantecon said he grabbed his AR-15 rifle from the back of his car and started shooting at Cain in self-defense.

“He shot him three times and he killed him and then was just, just kept shooting,” Prosecutor Shayli Jesscoat said. “He wasn’t aiming at anybody. It’s just you know I guess we can just chalk it up to a coincidence that he hit somebody every time he pulled, or hit something or someone every time he pulled the trigger.”

14 bullet casings were discovered.

3 in Cain’s body and the rest mostly in the windshields of the vehicles parked nearby.

Some of the victim’s family and friends were in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

They said they’re just glad it’s over.

“There’s no winners,” the victim’s grandfather James Brown said. “You know, I feel sorry for his family and all too. The kids nowadays need to learn and not do what they’re doing. It’s not right and they need to leave the guns at the house in the safe.”

Steven Mantecon is scheduled to appear in court for his sentencing on April 5, 2022, at 1:30 in the afternoon.