BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Election season is around the corner and it’s time to make sure your information is up to date ahead of the primaries and general election.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, said election day is much easier when everyone’s information is up to date.

One deadline is quickly approaching and that’s the party affiliation deadline.

Florida has closed primaries and in order to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, you must be registered in that party by July 25th.

Andersen said you’ll also want to make sure your mailing address is up to date before you head to the polls.

“One thing in Bay County that causes lines 99 percent of the time it’s just voters aren’t ready,” Andersen said. “They didn’t update their address or something else because our processes are pretty good. If everybody shows up all at once, you’re going to have a longer line and then we work on it.”

To update your information with the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office, click here.