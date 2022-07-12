PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Opportunities to learn STEM skills have never been higher in Panama City. This week a new camp is teaching children engineering skills using robotics. The Department of Defense funds the camp.

From Monday until Thursday kids use kits to build new robots every day. 18 students team up in groups of three or four and use tablets to work through a different lesson plan daily.

“Our society is moving much more toward technology and just sparking that interest at this age,” Camp Coordinator Karen Krumel said. “Hopefully some of these kids in middle school will have the opportunity to take a technology class. And then it just moves forward from there.”

Once the week-long camp is over, each student gets to take home a kit. They can continue to work with the wireless robots and through lesson plans on their own.