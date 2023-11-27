PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s Cyber Monday. Holiday shoppers are looking for deals, and cyber scammers are looking to steal.

They do it in a lot of different ways. First, be suspicious of fake retail websites designed to gather credit card information.

“Use trusted sites,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeremy Mathis. “Use the sites that you’ve used before. Don’t use new sites. Be very leery about putting out credit card information, and debit card information on a site that you’ve never used.”

Other tactics can be far more deceitful.

“Bad actors will impersonate legitimate Wi-Fi to make it look like it is illegitimate,” said Gulf Coast State College Computer Science Assistant Professor David Lee. “When someone uses it and logs in to what they think is a legitimate website, they’re actually logging in to the hacker’s site.”

This is called a middle-man attack. Lee says it’s best to avoid public Wi-Fi when shopping.

“I would suggest that you study up on how to use your phone as a hotspot and create your own Wi-Fi network and shop through that.”

There are steps you can take to protect your personal information.

“Use sites that start off with ‘HTTPS’,” said Mathis. “The ‘s’ stands for secure. It should have the little lock symbol on it. Use a debit card because a credit card is not going to be linked to your bank account. It’s not going to be taking money directly out of your bank account.”

If you think you’re being targeted by scammers, or you’ve been victimized, immediately call your nearest law enforcement agency.