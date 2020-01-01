Staying safe with New Year’s fireworks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The New Year is a time of celebration; often times, that celebration includes fireworks.

They whiz, pop and sparkle, lighting up the sky and neighborhood streets with color, but they can also cause harm.

According to Panama City Fire Department officials, when it comes to injuries related to fireworks, it can turn dangerous fast.

“If we’re not ready for those to go off, something bad can happen resulting in a loss of limb, burns to your eyes, it can harm a child,” explained PCFD Lt. Howard Demro.

Lt. Demro said they’ve been called to incidents like those several times.

“There has been major incidents in the past, in the recent years and holidays where people have lost fingers because of a firework exploding in their hands,” he said.

He also said there are many ways to keep home fireworks displays safe this New Year.

“Let’s start off with having a firework lighter that’s not intoxicated,” said Lt. Demro.

Other safety tips include:

Don’t hold a firework while it’s ignited

Keep fireworks displays spread out to prevent unintended ignition

Keep a bucket of water handy

Don’t let children near fireworks

Don’t light fireworks underneath any overhead structures

Don’t light fireworks inside plastic or glass containers

Watch out for fireworks that don’t go off right away

Lt. Demro said when it comes to duds or misfires, do not immediately approach it.

“We just need to leave it alone for about 20 minutes,” he said. “Don’t touch it, stay away from it, then we need to grab that and safely get it in a bucket of water.”

Following those tips can help keep you and your family safe when the clock strikes midnight.

“That way we can enoy the whole night and not have to enjoy the New Year in the hospital,” said Lt. Demro.