Status update is given about new juvenile justice building

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Today, the Bay County Courts and Clerk Facilities Committee held a meeting to discuss design plans for the new juvenile justice building.

The new building will be located at the existing Bay County Courthouse and will be done by JRA Architects.

The current juvenile justice courthouse will be converted to a federal courthouse once the project is completed.

County Commissioner, Robert Carroll says this project has been in the works for a long time and he is looking forward to seeing progress.

“We’re excited to finally get this thing going,” said Carroll. “We lost some buildings here at the courthouse, so we are ready to get everyone back in one location and underneath one roof.”

Carroll says they are still working on finishing up design plans and they will have an overall guaranteed max price in September.

If all goes as planned and the project stays within budget, Carroll says they will be able to break ground this year.