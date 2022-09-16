PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Chamber of Commerce members celebrated top local companies this morning during their annual industry appreciation breakfast. More than 100 people from industries across the county attended the meeting at the Edgewater Beach Resort.

Five local companies were recognized for innovation, expansion and manufacturing.

Guest speaker, State Representative Jay Trumbull said affordability is a major obstacle for bringing workers to the area.

“My goal over the next couple of years as I work on the next opportunity in the legislature is to figure out how we can find real workforce housing solutions for our folks,” Trumbull said. “Because it makes it untenable for us to be able to find quality workers if they don’t have a quality place to live.”