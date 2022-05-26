CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – State Road 69 near County Road 274 is completely blocked after a tanker truck overturned.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. CDT Thursday.

According to troopers with Florida Highway Patrol, fuel is also leaking out of the tanker and on the highway, so the Bay County Hazmat team has been requested to assist.

The driver is reportedly in serious condition.

Please seek an alternate route if this area is part of your morning commute. We will share more updates as information is released by officials on scene.