State legislators meet ahead of 2021 legislative session in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Ahead of the 2021 Legislative Session, Bay County residents and local officials met Thursday with state legislators to discuss important issues impacting Bay County’s future. Dozens of residents and local organizations gathered at the Bay County Government Center.

“It’s a really good opportunity for folks to give us some of the issues that are happening locally that we might be able to affect statewide,” said Representative Jay Trumbull.

Trumbull, Senator George Gainer, and Representative Brad Drake were all in attendance and taking notes before they head to Tallahassee.

“The needs are great regardless of what area someone may service, the needs of our local community are extremely significant,” Trumbull said.

Among those bringing issues to light were the school district, the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, and area nonprofits.

“I would really appreciate it if after the wave of ages 65 and above get their vaccines if special attention could be paid to our educators,” said Bill Husfelt, the Superintendent for Bay District Schools.

The representatives will take what they learned and work on solutions during the Legislative Session. Over the next few weeks, Senator Gainer plans on traveling to other panhandle counties for additional pre-session meetings.

“The needs of every county are very different and we’re all up here in Northwest Florida but our needs are substantially different,” said Gainer.

Gainer’s next legislative board meetings will be held in Walton and Holmes Counties on February 12th.

