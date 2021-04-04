UPDATE: State Highway 20 shut down near Dolphin Cove following fatal accident

UPDATE:

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — According to a Facebook post from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal accident on Highway 20 is now being considered a traffic homicide.

Florida Highway Patrol will be conducting the investigation. Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are turning traffic away at Nick’s Seafood.

Okaloosa County deputies are turning away traffic at Highway 20 and Winfield near the county line.

PREVIOUS VERSION:

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are on scene of a fatal car accident in the Dolphin Cove Area.

This section of Highway 20 is expected to be shut down for several hours according to officials.

News 13 will report more details as they become available.

