State Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, responds to Florida GOP’s ‘Stop Nikki Fried’ campaign

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — After what some are calling a ‘campaign-like’ video was posted on Tuesday, the republican party of Florida is reacting with a campaign of their own.

State Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, posted a paid political ad on her Facebook page and seems to be criticizing Governor DeSantis’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video starts with her saying “You won’t hear this from Governor DeSantis, but you need to hear it.”

Commissioner Fried goes on to say “the pandemic has been painful” and accused Governor DeSantis of lashing out “like he’s the victim.”

Commissioner Fried also adds who she says the “real victims” are.

“Every Floridian who has lost a loved one, lost a job, lost a way of life,” Fried said in the video.

She also claimed in the video: “This has been so much harder than it had to be, and we all know why: blind allegiance to an insurrectionist.”

After the video was posted, the Republican Party of Florida responded with the ‘Stop Nikki Fried’ campaign.

In an email, the Republican Party of Florida calls the video “a minute-long attack ad” and said the goal of the campaign was to “end her gubernatorial campaign before it even takes off.,” by asking supporters to help raise 500,000 dollars.

Commissioner Fried responded to the campaign on Wednesday and said:

“There are so many Floridians across our entire state that have been hurting that have lost their jobs that have lost loved ones and their way of life,” Fried said. “And I’m just speaking truth and speaking from the heart and if that offended the Republican party, then maybe they need to look internally and figure out that they are not doing what’s right for the citizens of our state.”

While Commissioner Fried has not confirmed her candidacy in the 2022 Governor’s race, she has said she is considering it.

