State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried holds town hall on crop insurance

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Farmers and agriculture industry leaders from all over the Panhandle came out for a town hall hosted by State Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried on Wednesday.

Crop insurance policies were discussed in detail and attendees were able to ask questions in person or in advance to the USDA’s risk management agency.

Currently, the deadline for crop insurance is February 28th and Regional Crop Insurance Agent, Eric O’ Bryan, thinks that deadline should be extended.

“This is a fluid situation every year and so it’s hard to say I’m going to plant exactly this many acres, and I’m going to plant exactly these crops,” O’Bryan said.

O’Bryan said a lot can change when it comes to farming and the deadline puts farmers in a tough spot.

“We’re tying their hands and making them drive blind by making that such a short window of decision,” O’Bryan said.

Arnie Forrester is a corn, cotton and peanut producer in Jackson County. He said extending the deadline would help take some of the pressure off when it comes to making million-dollar decisions.

“What that would allow us to do is to get input from our banker from other places that we use when we’re making insurance decisions,” Forrester said.

Commissioner Fried said Wednesday’s town hall was a good first step in discussing what’s working and what’s not working in the world of crop insurance.

“That’s why we’re here,” Fried said. “We’re here to continue the conversations and continuing to push the envelope to make sure again that these programs are put in place for the benefit of the producers and if they’re not working then we need to cut the bureaucratic red tape, move past it and make these changes that are necessary.”

Forrester said he feels like Commissioner Fried has fought for Florida agriculture and said it is something the farming community appreciates very much.