State Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, drops 2022 election hint

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried hinted at a possible run for Governor on Wednesday.

While Fried has not confirmed a run for Governor next year, she said she is currently looking into it.

Fried said right now her priority is helping the agriculture industry and being with Florida’s farmers by holding events like her town hall in Marianna on Wednesday.

“I will continue to fight for agriculture, for our farmers, and our producers,” Fried said. “This is my number one priority getting our state through the pandemic but of course as I’ve said I’m looking into it. How can we not? We have you know my belief that the Governor has really let the people of our state down and have lost the trust of the citizens of our state and so regardless there will be an election reckoning for our Governor in 2022.”

On Tuesday, Fried posted what some are calling a ‘campaign-like’ video to which the republicans responded with a ‘Stop Nikki Fried’ campaign asking supporters to help donate half a million dollars to “end Fried’s moment in the national spotlight.”