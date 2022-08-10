The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for your vote in the best looking cruiser contest. (photo provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — From the lakes of Minnesota, to the hills of Tennessee, across the plains of Texas, yes even from sea to shining sea — state police agencies across America are asking for your vote … for the best-looking cop car.

The Florida Highway Patrol and agencies in every state are taking part in a nationwide competition to determine which state highway patrol has the best-looking cruiser.

Voting for the American Association of State Troopers annual “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest began Wednesday and ends on August 25.

“The Florida Highway Patrol’s submitted photo was taken by a Trooper on the island community of Marathon in the Florida Keys and showcases the unmatched views and natural scenery of the Sunshine State,” the agency wrote in a news release. “The winner of the contest will be presented with the Best Looking Cruiser Award and will featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2023” Wall Calendar.”

The agency adds that calendar sales benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

You can vote here.