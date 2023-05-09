BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest one-day food drive in the nation is this Saturday, May 13th.

Every second Saturday in May, letter carriers from more than 10,000 cities and towns across the US collect food donations from postal customers– Panhandle residents included. They call it the ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive.

Letter carriers said you can donate more than just non-perishable food items. They will take paper towels, packaged toilet paper, or even dog food.

Leave it all in a bag outside or in your mailbox early this upcoming Saturday morning and your local letter carrier will add it to the stockpile.

NALC Branch 3367 Treasurer Linda Kelley said they usually collect an estimated 90,000 pounds of food through this drive in Bay County.

“It’s so easy to help your community, it’s so easy to help your neighbor that I don’t understand why everyone doesn’t give something,” Kelley said. “If everybody walked out and put one can in their mailbox, it has a big impact in this area.”

All of the donations in Bay County will go to the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Rescue Mission, and the Bay County Council on Aging. This ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive is where many of these organizations get most of their food for the year.

If you’re a visitor to the area, leave your concealed leftovers at the closest mailbox, and letter carriers will pick them up early.

Letter Carriers said they used to provide plastic bags for the community to donate their items in. They don’t currently have a provider to keep doing that. If you or someone you know can help provide bags for next year’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive, call the Catholic Charities office in Panama City at (850) 763-0475.

Letter Carriers said the bags serve as a good reminder the drive is coming up.

Kelley said it is important to point out these donations are also used to supply community members impacted by natural disasters. With school coming to a close, Catholic Charities officials said they especially need food to feed students during the summertime.