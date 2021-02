WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is behind bars in after deputies say he stabbed a woman to death.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Deputies responded after the suspect called 911 claiming he staabbed a woman in the neck and she was beyond help.

When deputies arrived they found the suspect, 35-year-old, Thomas McDonald and the 68-year-old victim sitting in a chair deceased.

McDonald is being charged with homicide and is being held without bond.