FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 53-year-old Fort Walton Beach man is facing charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after authorities said he stabbed another man at Chester Pruitt Park.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m. The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they were informed by Kenneth Boyd, 57, that he was stabbed in the neck by a man he knew as “Tank.”

Officers said they went to the area where the stabbing reportedly happened and arrested 53-year-old Tyrone Brantley.

While questioning him, investigators said Brantley admitted to engaging in a physical altercation with Boyd, but denied stabbing him. Officials said the altercation was believed to have started over a stolen bicycle seat.

According to police, Boyd was treated by Okaloosa County EMS and the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department and has since been released from care.

Brantley was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail and his bond was set at $50,000.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Fort Walton Beach Police at (850)-833-9546.