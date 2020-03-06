St. Joe holds fourth open house for PC Marina Motel project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Residents have been pushing for the revitalization of downtown Panama City and the St. Joe Company is looking to be a part of that effort.

The company is looking to construct a hotel and restaurant right next to the Panama City marina.

Over the last year, the St. Joe Company has held four open houses, looking to get the community’s input. Their latest open house happening Wednesday night.

“What we try to do is provide some design concepts of the hotel and the restaurant and get feedback from the community,” said Jorge Gonzalez, the President and CEO of the St. Joe Company.

Residents attending the open house can make suggestions and speak with those at the forefront of construction.

“It’s been good, it’s been positive, it’s healthy that the community comes out and they provide their feedback,” Gonzalez said.

While the project is meant to act as a catalyst in restoring the area, some residents are concerned.

“I’m very concerned about what they’re going to do but it seems to be doing better now,” said Pam Trowbridge, a resident.

Trowbridge has been attending the open houses since the beginning. She says she’s concerned with rising sea levels and the overall design.

“We asked for old Florida we got Miami modern,” said Trowbridge.

On the other hand, some residents said they’re beyond excited for the new addition.

“I say get on board. It’s happening and we are 100% behind St. Joe,” said Sherry Nelson, a resident.

Nelson compared the project to Pier Park and all the benefits it brought to Panama City Beach.

“They built it and the people came and now the west end is the most happening place on the beach so you have to start somewhere,” Nelson said.

St. Joe says they will review the comments they received and determine if another open house is needed.

If all goes smoothly, they say construction can begin as early as this summer.