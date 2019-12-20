St. Joe gets input on Marina hotel and restaurant plans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The marina is a staple in Downtown Panama City and as the city continues to rebuild it, many businesses and developers are hoping to bring new attractions to the area.

One of those businesses is the St. Joe Company who plans to build a hotel and restaurant on the bay.

On Thursday night, St. Joe officials held an open house at the Panama City Center for the Arts to get feedback from residents.

“We take that feedback and incorporate it into our planning process for the next open house we show more information, more concepts, more detail, get more feedback,” said President/ CEO of St. Joe, Jorge Gonzalez.

The hotel could potentially be a $20 million, 120-room business.

Gonzalez says none of their plans are set in stone and getting this input is vital for their designs.

“We’ve gotten mostly positive and a lot of folks have very specific ideas about how to design certain things and how it would interface with the marina and the public domain and that’s all great feedback,” Gonzalez said.

Some residents say though, they think the company should get back to the drawing board and want to see more representation of the history of the state and city.

“I think it’s to start with it’s not quite Panama City. We want to keep it, not old but modern Panama City,” Jim Robinson said.

Another resident says she would like to see a whole new design.

“They’re just pitiful. They don’t look like Florida and I haven’t found anybody that thought so, I’ve found one person,” Darline Parrott said.

Gonzalez says they are not in any rush to get started on this project and want to make sure it’s not done right.

“This is our home so we want to make sure that every time we do a project, we do it the best possible way that we can.”

