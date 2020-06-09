St. Joe Company moves headquarters to Panama City Beach

A Florida company is finally calling Panama City Beach home.

The St. Joe Company officially moved into its new headquarters on Panama City Beach and will start working out of the building next week.

“We’ve owned our properties in this part of Florida since the 1930s,” President and CEO of St. Joe Jorge Gonzalez said.

The move was announced several years ago but the St. Joe had to postpone the change because of Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin is very excited to have their partnership with St. Joe grow stronger after their move to a more central location.

“They are bringing in high paying jobs and high skilled jobs so everything they have done with this move will make bay county an even better place to live, work and play,” Hardin said.

Gonzalez said St. Joe is ready to continue to attract high quality and high paying jobs to the Bay County area as a result of their relocation.

“It is important for us to be in the community where we are developing new projects,” Gonzalez said.