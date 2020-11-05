St. Joe Company breaks ground on new hotel in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — St. Joe Company members, Panama City Beach city leaders, and Chamber of Commerce representatives gathered Thursday morning to break ground on a new hotel project in Bay County.

St. Joe Company leaders said Homewood Suites by Hilton will open adjacent to the Panama City Beach Sports Complex in early 2022 and feature more than 130 rooms, a 24-hour fitness center and pool.

“We wanted a place for them to be able to stay and enjoy the lovely beaches, but also, the sports complex,” said Patrick Murphy, St. Joe Company Senior Vice President of Operations. “We built a suite product because it would allow families to hopefully, not just come in for a sporting event, but maybe stay for a week and really enjoy what all Panama City Beach has to offer.”

Murphy added they hope the hotel and sports complex will work together to serve athletes and their families, while making Bay County a drive market for all to enjoy.

