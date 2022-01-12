St. Joe Company announces new shopping center coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday a new shopping center, ‘Watersound West Bay Center,’ is coming to the Panama City Beach area.

The center is planned for a 110-acre site near the intersection of S.R. 79 and West Bay Parkway, near the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community. In a news release, the St. Joe company states the ‘lifestyle shopping center’ will include approximately 350,000 square feet of leasable space to feature retail, restaurant, office and medical space.

Dan Velazquez, St. Joe’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate, said in the release that current plans include mixed-use buildings with shopping and dining options on the first floor, second-floor office space, as well as a grocery store and pharmacy.

The release also states that the Watersound West Bay Center is designed to not only serve the residents of the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community, but also the entire community.