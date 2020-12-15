St. Joe Community Foundation gives $10k grant for Hurricane Sally assistance

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Community Foundation has awarded the Matrix Community Outreach Center a $10,000 hurricane assistance grant to aid Walton County families affected by Hurricane Sally and their unmet needs.

“Hurricane Sally brought 20-30 inches of rain throughout our area, causing flooding and damage to homes throughout Walton County,” said Candy Nowling, Executive Director of the Matrix COC in a news release. “This generous commitment from The St. Joe Community Foundation has given these families assistance in the short-term, while they work to return to a sense of normalcy.”

During severe storm events, The Matrix Community Outreach Center staff is activated under the Human Services branch, where all shelter, food, and donations are managed for the county. The Matrix COC has served as the frontline for assisting these individuals after catastrophic events and, much like the Matrix, the St. Joe Community Foundation recognizes needs within their communities and provides for those in need. The Foundation provides charitable grants toward the civic infrastructure of communities in Northwest Florida with a focus, but not a limitation, on Bay and Walton Counties.

“We are excited to serve these communities within Walton County and build our relationship with the Matrix,” said April Wilkes, Executive Director of the St. Joe Community Foundation. “The ability to provide hurricane assistance and fill the unmet needs of these citizens allows the Matrix to continue their mission.”