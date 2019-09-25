St. Joe announces plans for hotel at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company has released plans for their future hotel located at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

The company announcing Hilton Garden Inn as the brand of the new hotel, which will include 143 guest rooms, meeting space, and full-service restaurant.

St. Joe intends to begin construction on the hotel in October and anticipates work to be completed by 2021.

This Hilton Garden Inn is one of at least 30 new residential, commercial or hospitality projects that St. Joe is working on in 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

St. Joe Hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Joe Hotel"

Rural Grant Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grant Fund"

Lynn Haven Commission Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven Commission Meeting"

Franklin Co. Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Franklin Co. Election"

Progress for PCB Sports Complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Progress for PCB Sports Complex"

New leads in local sexual assault cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "New leads in local sexual assault cases"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.