St. Joe announces plans for hotel at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company has released plans for their future hotel located at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

The company announcing Hilton Garden Inn as the brand of the new hotel, which will include 143 guest rooms, meeting space, and full-service restaurant.

St. Joe intends to begin construction on the hotel in October and anticipates work to be completed by 2021.

This Hilton Garden Inn is one of at least 30 new residential, commercial or hospitality projects that St. Joe is working on in 2019.