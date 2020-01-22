St. Joe announces plans for 300 new apartment homes on Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company along with the Flournoy Development Company announced plans for 300 new apartment homes on Panama City Beach on Tuesday.

Plans call for the apartments to be located off U.S Highway 98 near the Breakfast Point community.

The gated community is currently scheduled to include four four-story buildings featuring a total of 300 one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that will be available for lease.

This will be the third new apartment community St. Joe has plans to build and the second in Bay County.

When complete, these three communities will feature over 850 apartment homes.